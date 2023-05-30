SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito softball coach Elias Martinez no stranger to the state tournament held in Austin.

Martinez is taking San Benito to the tournament for the third time in program history.

The Greyhounds will face Pearland on Friday at 4:00 p.m. in the 6A state semifinals.

The players on his current squad were in elementary school the last time San Benito made it to state. They’re thankful for his guidance as they get ready for the big game.

“Knowing he’s been there before as a coach, it gives us peace of mind,” said senior right fielder Elyssa Ruvio. “He’s been there and experienced it all. So, knowing we’re going in with a coach as experienced as him, it brings a lot of ease and comfort into it.”

Martinez says the team’s focus has been on ensuring the Greyhounds are ready to perform on the big stage.

“Tell them that it’s easy to make routine play when no one is looking,” Martinez said. “Can you make that routine play with 500 pairs of eyes looking at you? That’s the difference. That’s what we’ve instilled into these girls from the get go.”

The winner of the San Benito/Pearland matchup will play the winner of the Denton Guyer/Bridgeland game in the 6A state title game on Saturday.