EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito and Rivera baseball teams earned victories on the opening day of the Luis “Louie” Alamia Tournament.

The Greyhounds beat Mission Veterans, 8-4, in a game played at Edinburg North High School.

The Raiders put on an offensive clinic in a 13-4 win against Roma at Economedes High School.

Watch highlights in video above.