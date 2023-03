HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Lopez baseball hung on to beat Porter, 2-1, in the championship game of the Brownsville Tournament. The Lobos came up with clutch defensive plays, including in the final inning, to beat the Cowboys.

Over at Weslaco, the Panthers shut-out Rio Grande City, 2-0, to win the Tony Rico Mid Valley Classic.

