HARLINGEN — The Sharyland boys soccer team is advancing to the regional quarterfinals after blanking Corpus Christi Veterans, 5-0, in the area round.

The Rattlers were up 3-0 at halftime.

“Guys played really well,” said Sharyland boys soccer coach Jorge Guerra. “It was a very intense game. Corpus is always a physical, physical game, and good thing we pulled off the win.”

Sharyland will face Porter in the regional quarterfinals.

Area round scores

6A:

Rivera 1, SA O’Connor 0 (F)

Harlingen 3, Del Rio 2 (F)

5A:

Sharyland 5, CC Veterans 0 (F)

Porter 4, Victoria West 0 (F)

Juarez-Lincoln 1, McAllen 0 (F)

Lopez 3, Laredo Martin (F)