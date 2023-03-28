HARLINGEN — The Sharyland boys soccer team is advancing to the regional quarterfinals after blanking Corpus Christi Veterans, 5-0, in the area round.
The Rattlers were up 3-0 at halftime.
“Guys played really well,” said Sharyland boys soccer coach Jorge Guerra. “It was a very intense game. Corpus is always a physical, physical game, and good thing we pulled off the win.”
Sharyland will face Porter in the regional quarterfinals.
Area round scores
6A:
Rivera 1, SA O’Connor 0 (F)
Harlingen 3, Del Rio 2 (F)
5A:
Sharyland 5, CC Veterans 0 (F)
Porter 4, Victoria West 0 (F)
Juarez-Lincoln 1, McAllen 0 (F)
Lopez 3, Laredo Martin (F)