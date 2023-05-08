LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Lyford softball overcame a four-run deficit to eliminate San Diego in the area round of the playoffs.

“Very exciting,” said Lyford junior catcher/third baseman Dakota Martinez. “It shows all our hard work in practice paid off in the game.”

The Bulldogs will look to carry the momentum into their one-game regional quarterfinal against Corpus Christi London.

“My team feels like we can accomplish and go back to sweet sixteen,” said standout Lyford senior pitcher Trinity Villalobos. “It’s really a good feeling to have that momentum going in.”

“We’re still hot after that last game, added Lyford senior utility player Victoria Lopez. “We’re not letting off the gas. Striking first, scoring runs. Be the first to score. That’s how you win a ballgame.”

The Bulldogs and Pirates will play on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at San Diego High School.