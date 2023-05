LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Lyford softball team is advancing to the 3A regional quarterfinals after eliminating San Diego in the area round.

The Bulldogs overcame a four-run deficit to beat San Diego 5-4 in game two of the area round series.

Area round final scores

6A

Eagle Pass, Weslaco 2 (F)

Best-of-three series tied 1-1

SA Brennan 5, San Benito 3 (F)

SA Brennan leads best-of-three series 1-0

SA Harlan 15, Harlingen 9 (F)

SA Harlan wins series 2-0

SA O’Connor 7, Los Fresnos 6 (F)

SA O’Connor wins series

5A

Flour Bluff 6, Harlingen South 3 (F)

Flour Bluff wins series 2-0

CC Carroll 15, Weslaco East 6 (F)

CC Carroll leads best-of-three series 1-0

3A

Lyford 5, San Diego 4 (F)

Lyford wins series 2-0