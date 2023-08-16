HARLINGEN , Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Lyford football team is just over a week away from playing Port Isabel.

One of the biggest changes for this year’s team is a new starting quarterback.

Junior Adrian Chavez, who played in a variety of positions last year, takes over for Osmar Martinez, who graduated.

“I like to think I have a good pass game compared to him, but his run game is unmatched,” Chavez said. “They’ve always had condition for this. So, I think I’m ready”.

Osmar and his twin brother, Oscar, we’re key players on last year’s team which finished with a 7-4 record.

“The twins were a key part on offense and defense,” said senior linebacker Daniel Palafox. “But I think we have the structure to fulfill those spots.”

“The goals are the same as last year, to keep opponents to minimal score as possible and to execute on every single play,” said senior safety Aiden Olivas-Romo.