LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Los Fresnos returns only three starters from last year’s playoff team, but the expectation is still the same.

The Falcons finished 7-4 last season and picked up five district wins to make a run in the playoffs. That run ended in the second round.

Despite a near roster turnover heading into 2022-23, Los Fresnos is realistic about its expectations this upcoming season.

“We only have one starter back on offense and two on defense,” David Cantu, Los Fresnos Head Coach, said. “That being said, a lot of our juniors were on JV, and we got some young talent that are playmakers, so I think we’ll be in the mix.”

Seniors know the importance of leading by example for their younger teammates. It’s not only on the field but off of it as well.

“Stay true to yourself,” Roman Pineda, senior cornerback, said. “Stay true, and don’t ever put yourself down if the coaches yell at you. Just don’t give up at all. Just don’t give up.”

Cantu and the coaching staff also know the responsibility that they have throughout the season with a younger team. With playoffs being the goal, everything matters.

“We have to do a great job every single minute,” Cantu said. “We have to make sure that we’re executing in practice, and tonight’s an example that we’re on the right track right.”

Los Fresnos believes the bond they share will help them succeed as the season goes on.

“The team has really good chemistry, and I think we play well together,” Thomas Sandoval, senior wide receiver, said. “It feels awesome, just being out here with my teammates.”

The Falcons kick off their season against Weslaco East on Aug. 26.