LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Los Fresnos standout swimmer Jada Ashford signed her letter of intent to continue her career at the University of the the Incarnate Word.

“I’m beyond blessed to have this opportunity,” Ashford said. “Came out of nowhere. I wasn’t first off planning on swimming.”

Ashford, one of the Valley’s most decorated swimmers in recent years, qualified to the UIL State Swimming Meet in each of her four seasons in the pool.

While unexpected, the opportunity to continue her swimming career at the NCAA Division I level excites her.

“I didn’t even apply to the school, ” Ashford said. “The coach reached out and I started the recruiting process. Toured (campus) and everything. Loved it.”