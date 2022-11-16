LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Los Fresnos football team fielded a young squad this year.

The Falcons start a freshman, Robert Pineda, at quarterback. In spite of their youth, the Falcons managed to get into the playoffs and beat Edinburg North in the bi-district round 21-6.

“Glad to be practicing and playing right now near Thanksgiving,” said Los Fresnos head coach David Cantu. “That was the goal of this team, to still be alive, win a playoff game and have an opportunity at a second one.”

Los Fresnos’ area round game will be against San Antonio Brennan on Thursday night.

The Bears beat the Falcons in the area round last year, 63-10. Brennan has a talented team with several players who will play Division I football.

“You have to be near perfect,” said Cantu. “They’re extremely athletic, probably the fastest team in the San Antonio area.”

Thursday’s game will be played at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium in Los Fresnos. Kick-off is at 6:00 p.m.