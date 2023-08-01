HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Los Fresnos football team made the playoffs with a freshman starting at quarterback last year.

The Falcons finished fourth in District 32-6A.

Head coach David Cantu says his squad is eyeing a better finish in district play.

“We really do feel we should be playing for a district title the last week of the season against Harlingen,” Cantu said. “That being said, we’ll take it one game at a time. Try to max who we are. We are not going to sell ourselves short. We feel like we can be talking about district titles.”

Several key offensive players return for the Falcons, including their dual-threat quarterback Robert Pineda.

As a freshman, Pineda threw and ran for a combined 25 touchdowns. The sophomore says he’s been working on being more comfortable as a thrower.

“I’m trying to add, to throw the ball more,” Pineda said. “Sit in the pocket more. Stay in the pocket more. Be more relaxed and more calm.”

Senior offensive lineman Kayvin De La Rosa says the offensive line’s relationship with the young quarterback has grown over time.

“He trusts us more as an offensive line,” De La Rosa said. “We trust him more to make the right decisions and right plays.”

Senior linebacker Jaiden Gonzalez will be one of the defensive units leaders this year.

The Falcons will open their season on Aug. 25 at home against Weslaco East.