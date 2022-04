LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Los Fresnos baseball team beat Weslaco 4-3 in District 32-6A matchup on Tuesday night.

The Falcons improve to 7-0 in district play. The victory gives Los Fresnos sole possession of first place in the district.

Weslaco falls to 6-1 in district play.

The Falcons and Panthers will play again on Friday night on Weslaco’s home field.