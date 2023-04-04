BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Lopez boys soccer team has beaten some tough opponents en route to the the Region IV-5A Tournament.

The Lobos edged Valley View, 3-2, in the bi-district round. Lopez needed overtime to edge Juarez-Lincoln, 1-0, in the regional quarterfinals.

“We’ve been working hard,” said Lopez boys soccer coach, Amadeo Escandon. “A testament to what the kids have done on the field.”

The Lobos will face Leander Rouse in the regional semifinals on Friday at 7:00 p.m. The game will be played at Brownsville Sports Park.

Coach Escandon says the team is looking forward to playing in Brownsville.

“I think we’re going to have a lot of support from the community,” Escandon said. “That’s a big plus. Like playing with a 12th man. The community and supporters will be a boost to our energy.”

The Raiders only have two losses on the year.

“We don’t focus so much on opponent,” said senior midfielder Erick Moreno. “We think they should be worried about us. We’re not worried about them.”

Fellow senior Joseph Zamarripa says the message to everyone on the team is the same.

“I always tell them before games, even if they’re freshman, give it all, like a senior, ” Zamarripa said. “For us, it might be our last game.”