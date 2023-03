BROWNSVILLE, (Texas) — The Lopez boys soccer team is advancing to the area round of the playoffs after beating Valley View 3-2 in the bi-district round.

Lopez defender Jose Padron opened the scoring in the first half.

Highlights in video above.

Boys bi-district round scores

5A:

Lopez 3, Valley View 2 (F)

Sharyland 4, Brownsville Veterans 0 (F)

Victoria West 2(4), Palmview 2(3) (F/PK)

Girls bi-district round scores

6A:

Rivera 5, Edinburg 0 (F)

4A: Alice 7, Hidalgo 3 (F)