HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Lopez football team went 1-9 in Shaun Tarantola’s first year as head coach.

The Lobos bring back a majority of their offensive starters from last year, including running back Eddie Slovak. The junior running back ran for more than 800 yard and scored 12 touchdowns in 2022.

“We want to move the ball more,” said senior receiver Pablo Lopez. “Pass more, rush more. Try to get our guys open. Block for our running back, Eddie Slovak.”

The Lobos say they feel better about their chances to improve after having a season under their belts with Coach Tarantola’s staff.

“We’ve been getting more comfortable with our coach and getting more into our plays,” said senior defensive back Gael Escamilla.

The Lobos begin their season on Aug. 25 against St. Joseph.