MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The offensive lineman at McAllen Memorial enjoy getting physical, whether it’s against teammates at practice or opponents at games.

“Me and the boys in the trenches love to get physical, “said senior offensive lineman Thomas Domian. “Rarely do you not hear our pads hitting in practice. Even more in the game. Just love to hit.”

Domian and his pals on the offensive line will look to create plenty of holes for senior running back Max Alaniz-Choy and the rest of the Mustang running backs.

“Our team and linemen like to be physical,” Alaniz-Choy said. “I think that’s our advantage over some teams.”

The Mustangs will get a chance to test themselves against formidable foes in district play.

McAllen Memorial is in District 15-5A, Division I, which also includes PSJA North and Vela.

All three teams won 10 or more games last year.

“It’s going to be a dogfight day in, day out and week in, week out,” said McAllen Memorial head coach Moses Patterson. “No easy games.”

“Feel prepared in what we’re doing,” said senior linebacker Matthew Lopez. “Think we’ll have good year.”

McAllen Memorial will open it’s season against Hanna on Friday, Aug. 26 at Sam’s Memorial Stadium in Brownsville.