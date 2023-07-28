BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Games of Texas officially kicked off in Brownsville with the opening ceremony at Brownsville Sports Park.

Athletes across the state gathered for the opening ceremony. Over 8,000 competitors, visitors and spectators will come to the Rio Grande Valley for the four-day event.

The Games of Texas is a multi-sport event with ages ranging from 4 to 80. The events include basketball, boxing, disc golf, flag football, golf, pickleball, skateboarding, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis and track & field.

This is the first time the city of Brownsville has hosted the Games of Texas.

For some athletes, the four-day event shows the high-level competition across the state.

“I think it’s really cool. It’s like a mini Olympics,” said Naima Garcia, youth boxer for RGV Elite Boxing. “I expect a lot of good competition this weekend.”

For others, the Games of Texas shows their hard work all year come full circle.

“It’s exciting to make everybody proud,” said Bethany Preusse, TAFF Athlete of the Year in shotput and discus. “I know how much time my parents put into coming here and how much money it is and all the time training, so I’m happy I got to perform well.”

The Games of Texas kicked off July 27, and they will run until July 30.