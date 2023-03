RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Hondo pitcher Caleb Laster struck out 12 batters in the Bobcats’ 3-0 victory against Raymondville.

Laster also impacted the game at the plate. His base-hit in the fifth inning drove in a pair of runs.

Christopher Galvan’s RBI single drove in Rodrigo Saucedo to increase Rio Hondo’s lead to 3-0.

The Bobcats are now 17-0 on the season.