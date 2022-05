EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya baseball team beat District 31-6A foe Vela 10-3 in game three of their Class 6A regional quarterfinal series.

Both team scored a pair of runs in the second inning.

La Joya broke the game open with a three-run fourth inning.

HS Baseball Regional Quarterfinals

6A

La Joya 10, Vela 3

La Joya wins series 2-1

5A

CC Ray 9, Rowe 6

CC Ray wins series 2-1

Pioneer 6, CC Veterans 3

Pioneer wins series 2-1

HS Softball Regional Semifinals

6A

Weslaco 10, Austin Bowie 0

Weslaco wins series 2-0

3A

Hallettsville 5, Lyford 0

Hallettsville wins series 2-0