EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya baseball team beat Vela 9-2 in game one of the best-of-three Class 6A Regional Quarterfinals series.

Game two will be on Friday night at PSJA Southwest High School.

Baseball Regional Quarterfinals Scores

6A

La Joya 9, Vela 2

La Joya leads series 1-0

5A

Rowe 4, CC Ray 3

Rowe leads series 1-0