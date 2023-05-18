LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Feria golfer Julissa Jaime is relatively new to the sport.

The Lionette joined the golf team as a senior.

“One of my friends was in golf,” Jaime said. “She was never there because of tournaments. I wanted to spend more time with her. I joined golf and loved the way it felt when the ball went straight, not so much when it went sideways.”

It turns out Jaime was a decent golfer.

She displayed enough talent to attract interest from several college programs.

The senior decided to continue her career at Jacksonville College.

She says the coach at the school in East Texas played a big role in her signing her letter of intent to play golf for the Jaguars.

“He said if I get sick, he’ll be first out there,” Jaime said. “If my car breaks down, he’ll be first out there. That connection with my coach brought me that way and it’s a Christian college. I’m a Christian.”