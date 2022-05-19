LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Feria golfer Vanessa Gonzalez signed a letter of intent to play golf with Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.

“It’s like a big step moving on to play college golf and having this opportunity,” Gonzalez said.

The Lionette golfer qualified for the regional tournament as a senior.

She had several offers to play collegiately, however she felt the community college in Kansas would be the best fit after visiting the school.

“Super small community and everybody is super welcoming,” Gonzalez said. “The golf course is beautiful. I fell in love with it.”