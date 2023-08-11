HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Feria football team played in a district with teams from the Coastal Bend last year.

The Lions were humbled a pair of their opponents from the region.

La Feria lost by more than 50 points against Calallen and Alice.

“To be honest, whenever we were in old district, it was all about winning the whole time,” said senior wide receiver/defensive back Joaquin Treviño. “Not used to losing. Now with these harder teams in here it humbled us as a whole. Got to learn from it.”

The Lions finished the season with a 6-5 record and earned the final playoff spot in District 16-4A Division I.

The Lions bring back several key players from last year’s team, including junior quarterback Andruw Rivera.

The quarterback threw for more than 1,500 yards and ran for more than 1,000 as a sophomore.

“We’ve been working since end of last season,” Rivera said. “We’ve been in weight room, getting good exercise. I think we’re ready for them this year.”

The Lions begin their season on Aug. 25 at home against Donna.