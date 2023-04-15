GEORGETOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya great Sergio Castillo will begin his ninth season as a professional football player in May.

The former Coyote standout kicker doesn’t take his job for granted.

“I get to kick a ball for a living and I’m grateful for that,” Castillo said.

The veteran kicker will play enter his second season as a member of the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League.

The team missed out on the postseason in 2022. On a personal note, Castillo had some memorable moments in his first season as an Elk.

Castillo hit a 48-yard game-winning field goal with less than a minute to go against Saskatchewan.

(Photo By: Ruben Juarez/ ValleyCentral)

“You got to crave those moments,” Castillo said. “Nothing better than to be playing in front of 40,000 people, just booing against you hoping you miss that kick.”

Kicking isn’t the veteran kicker’s only duty.

“I got daddy duties now,” It’s definitely been an adventure. “It’s been fun.”

Castillo cherishes spending time with his two-year-old son, Jared.

“It was tough for me growing up because I didn’t have my father throughout my whole childhood,” Castillo said. “They always say give your kids what you didn’t have. For me, it’s just be present.”

In the CFL offseason, Castillo is a stay-at-home dad in Amarillo.

“We’re literally together 24/7,” Castillo said. “Gotten to know each other and it’s been experience.”

Castillo will head back to Canada in May for the start of CFL training camp.