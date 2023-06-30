EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Houston commit Keyshawn Garcia has made a name for himself on the national stage during the summer track season.

The Edinburg North graduate picked up where he left off at the UIL Track & Field State Meet. Keyshawn won the 800 meter event back in May in Austin.

Garcia continued that momentum at the Running Lane Track Nationals in Alabama. Garcia posted a 1:49.61 time in the 800 meter event, taking home first place. The time was also a personal best for him.

Heading into the event, Garcia did not know what to expect from competitors outside the state of Texas. However, during the event, he knew he had a shot.

“I tried sticking with them the first lap,” said Keyshawn Garcia, University of Houston commit. “I knew I had a better second lap than them, so I just tried to finish strong and just take the win.”

Courtesy: Keyshawn Garcia

Following that meet, Keyshawn traveled to Pennsylvania for the New Balance Nationals. Once again, Garcia surprised everyone, placing third in the 800 meter event.

Despite the third place finish, Keyshawn posted a 1:48.22 time, breaking his previous personal best.

According to the Texas Track and Field Coaches Association (TTFCA) records, Garcia is now the No. 2 all-time ranked boys half miler in Texas history.

“Just the time itself tells you that he’s doing real good,” said Homer Martinez, Edinburg North Distance Coach. “We’re training at a different level now.”

Garcia signed on to continue his track career at the University of Houston. The Cougars are led by ten-time Olympic medalist Carl Lewis.

The opportunity to learn from Lewis is one thing Garcia looks forward to.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what he could show me and just really learn a lot from him since he’s an Olympian and won so many gold medals,” said Gracia. “That’ll be fun.”

Despite Garcia leaving the Valley, he never forgets where he came from. Every time he steps onto the track, he’s not just running for himself.

“I’m always going out there and running for my town and the 956,” said Garcia. “I just go out there, have fun and represent.”

Garcia’s last event of the summer will be the Olympic Qualifier in Eugene, Oregon, July 6-9.