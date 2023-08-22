MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Juarez-Lincoln football team’s goal this year to find a way to get a victory.

“Really aiming for one game,” said sophomore quarterback John Menchaca. “Just one game. If we could do more, we could more. Our biggest strength is definitely running the ball, passing the ball, offense primarily.”

The Huskies have gone winless the past two seasons.

Their last win came in 2019. The Huskies did not play in the 2020 season.

Juarez-Lincoln has an experienced squad coming back. Seven returning starters on offense and six on defense. They’re hoping their familiarity with the coaching staff and playbook can lead to victories.

“Put ourselves on the map,” said junior defensive end Alexis Contreras. “Not just be a school, oh Juarez, easy win. We wanna change that.”

The Huskies’ season-opener is on Thursday against PSJA Memorial.