PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Physicality reigns supreme at PSJA Southwest football practices.

“We all got to scrap and fight for what we want,” said head football coach Abel Estrada.

The Javelinas were 1-9 in 2021.

They were in a nine-team district.

PSJA Southwest is now in the six-team District 16-5A Division II.

Their goal is to reach the playoffs.

“Win two or three games and get you in,” said Estrada. “It’s going to be a dog fight.”

Coach Estrada took over on an interim basis in 2021.

The interim tag has been taken off.

Estrada is changing the way the team plays, which is turn generating excitement within the team.

PSJA Southwest had been known as a running team, they’ll look to go to the air more often this season.

“The offense has looked way better,” said senior running back/linebacker Edgar Villareal. “The students are putting more effort than I’ve seen before.”

Senior Angel Hernandez is a former running back who will take over as starting quarterback.

“Been a lot of learning, putting work into the position,” Hernandez said. “Opening up the playbook gives us a chance to win more games.

“Run and pass, so they’re going to understand what our offense is about,” Estrada said.

The Javelinas’ first game is on Friday, Aug. 26 against Palmview.