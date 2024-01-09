HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — High school basketball highlights from games played on Jan. 9. Watch highlights in video above.
Boys
McAllen Memorial 80, PSJA North 25
Edcouch-Elsa 54, Mercedes 47
Girls
Mercedes 45, Edcouch-Elsa 25
by: Ruben Juarez
Posted:
Updated:
