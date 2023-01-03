HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights of high school basketball games played on Jan. 3.
Boys
Pioneer 58, Vela 49
McAllen Memorial 58, Rowe 55
Girls
Rowe 54, McAllen Memorial 33
Harlingen South 49, Donna 32
by: Ruben Juarez
Posted:
Updated:
