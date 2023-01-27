KVEO-TV
by: Ruben Juarez
Posted: Jan 27, 2023 / 10:46 PM CST
Updated: Jan 27, 2023 / 10:46 PM CST
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights of basketball games played on Jan. 27.
Boys
Weslaco East 66, Mercedes 64 F/OT
Santa Rosa 66, Progreso 56 F
Girls
Weslaco East 32, Mercedes 24 F
