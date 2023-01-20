KVEO-TV
by: Ruben Juarez
Posted: Jan 20, 2023 / 10:44 PM CST
Updated: Jan 20, 2023 / 10:44 PM CST
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights from high school basketball games played on Jan. 20.
La Joya 66, Mission 53
Santa Rosa 72, Rio Hondo 59
