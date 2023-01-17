KVEO-TV
Please enter a search term.
by: Ruben Juarez
Posted: Jan 17, 2023 / 10:51 PM CST
Updated: Jan 17, 2023 / 10:51 PM CST
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights of high school basketball games played on Jan. 17.
San Benito 58, Los Fresnos 50
Hanna 63, Weslaco 39
Palmview 55, Rio Grande City 45
St. Joseph 60, St. Augustine 58
Here is some information along with a few tips to help you get the best deal on a TV that’s made for watching sports.
We sat down with our tech expert, Jaime Vazquez, to learn more about setting up a video doorbell alternative.
Dermaflash is a skin care brand that makes dermaplaning products that use sharp precision blades to exfoliate your skin, leaving you with a fresh complexion.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now