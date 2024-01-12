HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights of high school basketball games played on Jan. 12.
Boys
Harlingen 64, San Benito 42 (F)
Port Isabel 40, La Feria 39 (F)
Girls
San Benito 44, Harlingen 38 (F)
La Feria 79, Port Isabel 18 (F)
by: Ruben Juarez
Posted:
Updated:
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights of high school basketball games played on Jan. 12.
Boys
Harlingen 64, San Benito 42 (F)
Port Isabel 40, La Feria 39 (F)
Girls
San Benito 44, Harlingen 38 (F)
La Feria 79, Port Isabel 18 (F)
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now