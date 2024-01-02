LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Los Fresnos basketball player J.J. Salazar loves to play basketball.

He’s been a member of the varsity team since his freshman year.

“Not only scoring, but passing the ball, if anyone is unselfish on this team, it’s J.J.,” said Los Fresnos boys basketball coach Marco Hinojosa.

His senior season on the hardwood was delayed by knee injury he suffered during a Los Fresnos football game in the fall.

“I went down and tried coming back up,” Salazar said. “I realized I couldn’t move my leg.”

“When we saw it happen, it was a freak injury,” said Hinojosa. “I saw a towel over his head and I knew something was going on.”

Salazar tore the posterior cruciate ligament on his right knee.

The injury ended his football season and kept him away from athletic activity for an extended period of time.

“It sucked but main thing was getting range of motion back,” Salazar said. “After the movement came back, it was strengthening the ligaments.”

“It was a rollercoaster,” said Los Fresnos athletic trainer Sarah Sandoval. “It was hard for him to understand that there is a mental part with the physical part.”

In spite of the setback, Salazar has helped the Falcons get off to a solid start to the season in non-district play.

His main goal is to help the team win a District 32-6A title.

“More than any other year, I have a lot of trust in these guys and feel like we can accomplish whatever we want to do,” Salazar said.

“He’s come back strong and he’s excited,” Hinojosa said. “He’s doing some great things on one leg right now.”

The Falcons will begin district play on Jan. 12 against Hanna.