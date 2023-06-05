EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA Toros partnered with Cobalt Sports Holdings to bring MLS Next Player Development Program to the Rio Grande Valley.

The two sides made the partnership official on May 31st. MLS next is the top league for boys’ youth soccer in North America.

The partnership will usher in the “only competitive, holistic soccer program in the Rio Grande Valley,” according to the IDEA Toros press release.

The academy will include:

Year-round training with elite level trainers

Elite training environment featuring complete professional grade turf and grass soccer fields

An academic program that is ranked in the top 1% of high schools in the country

Every graduate earns a college scholarship

The new partnership means more opportunities for athletes in the Rio Grande Valley.

“The reality is the MLS platform provides a name that opens doors before they get there,” principal of IDEA Toros, Viviane Castillo-Manzano said. “They’re not having to arrive and prove themselves. When they’re a part of this team, they’re already a part of the one percent, top soccer players in the youth academies across the country.”

The two parties have already started working together. For Cobalt Sports Holdings, IDEA Toros was a no-brainer as its school to partner with.

“This needs to be a project that includes everyone in the Rio Grande Valley,” Chief Executive of Cobalt Sports Holdings, Brent Erwin said. “That is one of the great things about this school [IDEA schools] with all of the different campuses and the ability to help move things forward.”

Tryouts for MLS Next begin on June 12 and runs through June 15.

Further information on IDEA Toros Fútbol Academy’s upcoming tryouts can be found at https://forms.office.com/r/24dXNiSHz7 .