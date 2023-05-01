EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – IDEA THRIVE at Toros defeated Sharyland ISD in soccer to advance to the state round.

IDEA THRIVE beat Sharyland 1 to 0 and brought home the gold after competing in the Unified Soccer Competition.

Courtesy: IDEA Public Schools

“The stadium was so loud,” said Ashley Trevino, IDEA THRIVE Soccer Head Coach. “We were screaming so much. I was literally walking up and down the sidelines. Braulio was the one who scored our goal. There was many chances or opportunities where he was close, but we did score that one goal. It was just very gratifying to see him score it.”

The THRIVE Program was an initiative that started two years ago. Its mission is to help young adults, ages 18 to 22, with unique learning needs.

Thrive helps its students learn how to live independently and sets them up with work and volunteer opportunities.

IDEA THRIVE’s partner, Unified Sports, works to bring a more inclusive community/environment to their students.

Courtesy: IDEA Public Schools

Aside from soccer, the students also compete in unified sports throughout the year, which include bowling, basketball, soccer and track.

After bringing home the gold against Sharyland, the Thrivers now get ready for their trip up to San Antonio.

“Super nervous for me,” said Gael Rivera, IDEA Thrive student. “It’s a new environment to go to state, but also at the same time, I’m really excited.

“I’m very excited for this month because I cannot wait for this (game),” said Alex Ortiz, IDEA Thrive Student. “It’s right around the corner, and if we get the gold medal, we are champions.”

The state event will take place May 18 to May 21.