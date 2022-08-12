MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Juarez-Lincoln football team fielded a young and inexperienced bunch of players during its winless (0-10) 2021 season.

“We’re looking forward to this season,” said senior quarterback Javier Castillo. “Last year, we were really young. Had guys coming back from eighth grade to varsity. Everyone this year has some experience.”

Junior wide receiver Alberto Borrego, one of Castillo’s main targets in the passing game, believes all the time they’ve spent working together will lead to better results.

“It’s looking way better,” Borrego said. “We added more plays with passing and I think its going to be way better this year.”

The Huskies will play in the eight-team District 15-5A, Division I.

The district includes three teams, PSJA North, McAllen Memorial and Vela, that won at least 10 games in 2021.

“We have a tough schedule but you know it isn’t gonna stop us,” said senior linebacker Jesus Gomez. “We are going to keep working hard.”

The Huskies will play their first game on Aug. 26 against PSJA Memorial.