RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (Valley Central) – Five Rio Grande Valley high school football teams remain after the second round of the playoffs.
Here are the matchups for the regional semifinals:
11/25/22 Schedule
6A DI
- San Benito vs. Austin Westlake
- Friday 2:00 p.m. – Alamo Stadium (San Antonio)
6A DII
- Harlingen vs. Dripping Springs
- Friday 11:00 a.m. – Alamodome (San Antonio)
5A DI
- Corpus Christi Veterans vs. McAllen
- Friday, 2:00 p.m. – McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium
- PSJA North vs. Brownsville Veterans
- Friday, 6:00 p.m. – Sams Stadium