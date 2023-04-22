RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vela and Weslaco picked up crucial wins as the end of the regular season for high school baseball approaches.

Here are the results for games played across the Rio Grande Valley this afternoon:

District 31-6A

– PSJA High 10, Edinburg North 0, 5 innings



District 32-6A

– Brownsville Rivera 4, Harlingen High 2

– Weslaco High 23, Brownsville Hanna 0, 5 innings



District 30-5A

– La Joya Palmview 7, Roma 3



District 31-5A

– Sharyland High 13, McAllen High 3, 5 innings

– Edinburg Vela 1, Sharyland Pioneer 0

– PSJA North 5, Valley View 2



District 32-5A

– Brownsville Porter 3, Brownsville Veterans 2

– Brownsville Lopez 5, Mercedes 4

