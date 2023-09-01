RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A high school football team paid tribute to one of their players after he was killed in a car accident over the weekend.

The fatal car accident took the life of 17-year-old Anuar Jobi, 17, a high school senior and football player at Saint Joseph Academy in Brownsville.

“This is a tragedy that hit very close to our heart,” Karoleva Hinojosa, a St. Joseph Academy parent said. “So many things came to our mind. Our hearts were broken. And well, it’s unlike, you know, his big smile.”

Tonight, the community gathered to pay tribute to Jobi at the St. Joseph Academy football stadium.

“We decided to honor Anuar with the number 10. So today, everybody is wearing the number 10,” Hinojosa said.

The SJA football team played against the Santa Rosa Warriors, a team that also lost one of their players in a shooting, Arturo Sauceda.

Both teams came together in a prayer for the community and families at the beginning of the game.

“He was a great friend for everyone,” Jobi’s friend Jorge Gonzalez said.

Nick Sanchez, one of Anuar’s friends, says he was someone everyone could count on.

“Anuar was one of those people that like, you really can’t replicate. He was always there for you. Regardless of the situation. If you needed a ride home, you’d get you home. If you were in school and you needed help with a problem or anything he would help you. Like he was just the person you could depend on,” Sanchez said.

Football is played with 11 players on the field.

For the first play, both teams had 10 players on the field in tribute to both Arturo Sauceda and Anuar Jobi.

Both teams said Sauceda and Jobi were there in spirit.