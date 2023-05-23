HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo soccer star Reynaldo Cantu signed his letter of intent to continue his playing career at Blinn College, a junior college in Brenham.

“I need to go prepare myself and demonstrate I have the talent,” Cantu said. “A few months ago I went over there and got into the camp and did well.”

Cantu, who helped guide Hidalgo to the 4A state title, faced an uncertain future at the end of his junior season.

A torn ACL delayed the start of his senior year.

He bounced back scoring boatloads of goals for the Pirates en route to winning a state title.

Cantu is excited to show what he can do on the collegiate level.

“It’s a dream I’ve had since I was a freshman here at Hidalgo,” Cantu said. “I know it’s the first step to going pro. That’s my dream since I was four years old.”