HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo baseball pitcher Steven Martinez signed his letter of intent to play at Monmouth College in Illinois.

Martinez battled through a shoulder injury his junior year to help Hidalgo win a district title his senior season.

“For me to come back from all that and to work to keep getting stronger, it really boosted me up,” Martinez said.

La Feria powerlifter Alyssa Ramirez, who won 2 regional titles and a state title, signed a letter of intent to lift for UTSA.

“Once state powerlifting meet came up, things changed and my parents were convinced,” Ramirez said. “They were like, you know what, we’ll let you go.”