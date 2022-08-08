HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo football has reached the post-season three straight seasons.

It’s a feat head coach Monty Stumbaugh is proud of.

“That hadn’t been done in 30 years here,” Stumbaugh said. “They changed the attitude, the culture and they are going to have to play well.”

The Pirates played in a five-team district last year.

In 2022, they’ll be in the 7-team District 16-4, Division II, which has seven teams.

One of the teams they’ll face in perennial powerhouse Calallen.

“Why would be intimidated?”, said senior running back/linebacker Tadeo Lara. “It’ll better us. Iron sharpens iron.”

Less than half of the team’s starters from last year are returning.

“We’re looking pretty decent,” but we’re getting new guys and work them in,” said senior offensive lineman Damyan Zepeda.

Reaching the postseason will be challenging, but Stumbaugh believes his team has what it takes to make it.

“If we’re not trying to win district, I need to get out of this thing,” Stumbaugh said. “That’s our goal and to make playoffs.”

Hidalgo plays it’s first game on Friday, Aug. 26. at Valley View.