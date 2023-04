GEORGETOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo boys soccer team won the 4A UIL State Championship Friday afternoon after beating Palestine 3-0 in the final.

Hidalgo forward Reynaldo Cantu scored twice in the first five minutes of the contest.

Joaquin Rosales scored the third goal later in the first half.

This was the second state title for Hidalgo in school history. The last time the Pirates won the state title was in 2009.