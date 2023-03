PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo boys soccer team dominated Progreso in a 5-2 victory in the area round of the playoffs.

The Pirates led 3-0 at the midway point.

“It’s a big win for the team,” said Hidalgo boys soccer coach Esteban Alegria. “Boys been working hard since day one. We’re united as ever.”

Hidalgo will face Brownsville Jubilee in the regional quarterfinals.