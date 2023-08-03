HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo football team has a new leader this year.

Former San Benito offensive coordinator Steve Marroquin is taking over as the team’s head coach.

“Real excited to come out here and get guys going in right direction,” Marroquin said. “Coach Monty Stumbaugh left a fantastic program. Here to continue to build on foundation he laid for everybody.”

The Pirates’ goal is to get back to the playoffs after finishing in fifth place in District 16-4A Division I last year.

Hidalgo kicks off the season against Valley View on Aug. 25.