HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen South football team faced four 6A schools in non-district play.

Harlingen South, which is a 5A school, came up short against Harlingen and Weslaco.

The Hawks then beat Hanna and Rivera.

“As a coach, you try to get the strength of schedule right to get yourself right for district season,” said Harlingen South head coach Izzy Gonzalez.

The Hawks won their third straight game last week, edging Weslaco East, 23-16, in their District 16-5A Division I opener.

“Feels great coming off those three wins,” said Harlingen South senior defensive end Gilbert Lerma. “Really build momentum, keep going in district. We should go undefeated in district.”

Harlingen South, Weslaco East and Brownsville Veterans earned a share of the district title last year.

The Hawks’ win against the Wildcats sets up Harlingen South with a great opportunity to win the district outright this year.

“We know what we want and we want to go to playoffs and want to go deep in the playoffs,” said senior offensive lineman Carlos Garcia. “We really focus on that.”

Harlingen South will face Pace in our game of the week on Friday night. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

We’ll broadcast live from Sam’s Stadium leading up to the game.