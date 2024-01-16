EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Transfer guard Hasan Abdul-Hakim has lifted the Vaqueros to two straight conference wins following multiple heartbreaking losses.

The Vaqueros’ sense of urgency has heightened since the start of the new year.

After a one-possession loss in overtime against Abilene Christian, Abdul-Hakim and the rest of the UTRGV roster knew it was “go-time.”

“It’s winning time,” Abdul-Hakim said. “If we don’t start winning now, it’s going to be hard to make the tournament, so the sense of urgency in the locker room, just on and off the court, has just been about winning now.”

Abdul-Hakim backed it up against Seattle University. With seven-tenths of a second to go in overtime, Abdul-Hakim hit a fadeaway jumper to lift UTRGV over the Redhawks, 81-80.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim hits a game-winning shot vs. Seattle University

Hasan’s 6-foot-8-inch frame at the guard position makes him feel like any shot is a good shot.

“I knew as long as I got the ball, the chances of it going in are high because I feel like I’m going to get a good shot,” Abdul-Hakim said.

Abdul-Hakim’s journey to the Rio Grande Valley began in Toronto, Canada. He then attended Central Pointe Christian Academy in Florida, before finishing his high school career at Gunn Academy in Arlington, Texas.

Hasan returned to Florida for two years, starting his college basketball career at Santa Fe College.

There, he averaged 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. After his two years as a Saint, Abdul-Hakim made the trek up north to the College of Southern Idaho.

Hasan’s junior season brought him down to UTRGV, a place where he seamlessly transitioned.

“The way the offense is and Coach giving me spots where I’m comfortable, you know, it’s just been easy for me to operate,” Adbul-Hakim said.

Adbul-Hakim is averaging 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game as a Vaquero.

The Western Athletic Conference only has eight spots for the conference tournament.

If UTRGV wants to make a run at a conference tournament spot, it’s all about how they finish.

“We battled some adversity early,” Matt Figger, UTRGV Men’s Basketball Head Coach, said. “I played the cards that were dealt to me, and sometimes, three of a kind do beat a full house.”

The Vaqueros hit the road to face UT Arlington at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 18.