ROBINSON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harvest Christian Academy girls basketball team is bringing back a state title to the Rio Grande Valley.

The Eagles routed Prestonwood Christian North, 81-25, in the TAPPS 1A state title game.

“It’s been a lot of years and work,” said Harvest Christian head coach, Jaime Gonzalez.

The girls team reached the final four last year in 2A. They were beaten in the semifinals.

“Started with girls when they were in elementary and junior high,” Gonzalez added. “Not so much the game, it’s the journey and getting to this point here.”

Coach Gonzalez has two daughters on the team, freshman guard Jaime Gonzalez and junior guard Ashley Gonzalez. Both play key roles in the team’s success.

Ashley played on last year’s team, she’s glad they were able to accomplish their goal, after falling short in 2022.

“We were close years before and we surpassed where we wanted to be last year,” Ashley said. “I feel like we’re very proud of ourselves.”