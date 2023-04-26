HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen linebacker Tyler LaMar will continue his football playing career at the United States Coast Guard Academy.

LaMar was joined by friends and family at his signing ceremony at Harlingen High School.

“I’ve always wanted to be in the military,” LaMar said. “Been a goal of mine to go back and serve our country, beautiful country we live in, and play sports at the same time, and get a degree.”

The school is based in New Haven, Connecticut. The Bears compete at the NCAA Division III level.

“The distance doesn’t bother me at all,” LaMar said. “Super excited to be up there. Being from the Valley feel like it’s a great time to showcase who I am and who the Valley is and represent.”

Before he takes off for the academy, LaMar will have to complete a year of prep school.